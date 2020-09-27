Koo suffered a leg strain prior to Sunday's game against the Bears, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Koo's injury explains why he didn't handle kickoff duties Sunday. The 26-year-old also had a pair of misses during the loss to Chicago, as he converted two of three field-goal tries and two of three extra-point attempts. He'll look to get fully healthy before Week 4's game against the Packers on Monday Night Football rolls around.
