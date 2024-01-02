Koo made one of three field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Bears.

Koo's 50-yard field-goal attempt was short to end the first drive of the game, and he's now missed three straight from 50 or farther after starting the year 3-for-3 on such kicks. He also hit the left upright with a 42-yard attempt to end the Falcons' second offensive drive. Before that miss, Koo was 10-for-11 on attempts between 40-49 yards out. Koo made his final three kicks, including a 38-yard field goal, to somewhat salvage the performance. Koo's struggles on Sunday could be attributed to the weather, as snow flurries and strong wind were certainly factors in Chicago, but he's been inconsistent over the last four weeks, going just 7-for-11 on field-goal attempts during that stretch, which is boosted by a 5-for-5 outing in Week 16.