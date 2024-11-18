Koo made both of his two field-goal tries during Sunday's 38-6 loss at Denver.
Atlanta was only able to muster 226 yards of total offense in Week 11, leaving little work for their kicker. Koo made good on his limited chances though, including hitting a 51-yarder late in the second quarter. He'll hope for more opportunities after the Falcons' bye in Week 12.
