Koo (foot) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Koo was limited in Wednesday's session with a left foot injury, but his upgrade to full activity Thursday clears the way for him to handle kicking duties for Atlanta in Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Since signing with the team in late October, Koo has hit 17 of 19 field-goal tries and 11 of 12 extra-point attempts in six games.

