Koo made his only field-goal attempt and lone extra-point try during Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Commanders.

Koo hasn't missed a kick in three straight games after a shaky start to the campaign, but he also hasn't received many opportunities. The Falcons fell behind by double figures early Sunday, so they were playing for touchdowns. If the Falcons continue to dig themselves deep holes, Koo simply won't get enough kicks to be a quality fantasy option.