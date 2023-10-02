oo didn't attempt a field goal and made his only extra-point try during Sunday's 23-7 loss to Jacksonville.

The Falcons fell behind by two scores early and reached Jacksonville's territory on only four of their 10 drives. Three of those ended in turnovers, and one resulted in a Drake London touchdown. Koo has struggled to start 2023, but this dud can be blamed on Atlanta's failure to move the ball consistently. Koo has proven he can bounce back, but he'll need some help from Bijan Robinson and company moving forward.