Koo connected on his lone field-goal attempt and only point-after try during Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Saints.

Koo opened the scoring for the Falcons with a 28-yard field goal in the second quarter. He added an extra point following Tyler Allgeier's five-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, but Koo stayed on the sidelines after Cordarrelle Patterson's score in the fourth, as Atlanta opted to go for a two-point conversion to cut New Orleans' lead to three. Across 14 appearances, Koo is 24 of 29 on field-goal attempts, with four of his misses coming from beyond 50 yards.