Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Racks up 16 points, recovers fumble
Koo went 4-for-4 on field-goal tries and 4-for-4 on extra points during Sunday's 40-20 win against Carolina.
Koo regained hold of the Falcons' starting kicker job with a strong Week 14 performance, after enduring a shaky stretch between Weeks 11 and 13 in which he missed two extra points and a field goal. Since missing those three kicks, Koo has gone 10-for-10 on field goal and PATS, converted two onside kicks, and even recovered a fumble on a kickoff return Sunday -- scooping up a loose ball that Panthers return man Greg Dortch put on the ground in the third quarter. Koo doesn't seem like a prime candidate to accumulate rampant production from the kicker position in Week 15, however, taking on a San Francisco defense that ranks No. 2 in the NFL with 1.2 field-goal attempts allowed per game this season.
