Koo (groin) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Packers, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

This was hardly surprising considering Koo did not practice all week. Elliott Fry will slide in as the starting kicker in what figures to be a high-octane shootout against the Packers. The Packers are averaging the most points scored (40.7) through three weeks with the Falcons narrowly behind in sixth place (30).