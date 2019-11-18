Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Scores 11 points in Week 11 win
Koo went 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on extra points during Sunday's 29-3 win against the Panthers.
Koo missed his first career field goal as a Falcon, but with Atlanta having won two straight games and the kicker perfect on his other seven tries, many backers of the team are likely to shrug off the failed 38-yard attempt. Though the Falcons' 26-point margin of victory masked the error somewhat, the reliability of the kicking game will be paramount if Atlanta is to go on a six-game run and give itself any chance whatsoever at the postseason. Upcoming next for Koo is a matchup against a Buccaneers defense that is giving up 3.9 red-zone scoring attempts per game.
