Koo made two of his four extra-point tries and both of his field-goal attempts across three preseason games.

Koo got off to a shaky start in the preseason, missing two of his three extra-point tries in the opener. However, he was able to settle down in the second exhibition and made all three of his kicks, including field goals from 36 and 45 yards. Koo didn't get an attempt in the preseason finale, as Atlanta's offense was blanked by Pittsburgh. Despite the early struggles, Koo's job remains safe, as he's been one of the more reliable kickers over the past four seasons. He could also see a boost in fantasy value this year if the Falcons' improved offense is able to live up to the hype with first-time starter Desmond Ridder at the helm.