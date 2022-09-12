Koo made four of five field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 27-26 loss to New Orleans.

Koo opened the scoring with a 54-yard field goal on the Falcons' first offensive drive of the season. He made another 50-yarder with under three minutes left in the second quarter and added a 40-yarder as time expired in the first half. Koo tacked on a 27-yard chip shot to start the fourth quarter, but his performance ended on a sour note when his potential game-winning 63-yard attempt was blocked to end the contest. Regardless, Koo's season opener was stellar from a fantasy perspective, and he figures to get plenty of opportunities in Atlanta's offense, which moved the ball with ease but failed to convert in the red zone.