Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Signs one-year extension
Koo signed a one-year contract extension with the Falcons on Tuesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.
Koo was set to be an exclusive-rights free agent in March, but the team bypassed that and locked him down to a "prove-it" contract. Koo took over as the Falcons' starting kicker in 2019 after the team cut veteran Matt Bryant midseason. The 25-year-old Koo performed admirably, connecting on 23 of 26 field goals (88 percent) and hitting 15 of 16 extra points over eight games.
