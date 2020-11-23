Koo went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts during Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Saints.
During a game in which Atlanta made just one trip to New Orleans' red zone, Koo provided all nine of the Falcons' points, succeeding on attempts from 28, 51 and 52 yards out. With his incredible 96 percent hit rate on field-goal tries, the 26-year-old leads the NFL with 24 conversions despite missing one game this season. Koo is a perfect 5-for-5 from 50-plus yards as Atlanta prepares for a Week 12 matchup against the Raiders.
