Koo made 32 of 37 field-goal attempts and 27 of 28 extra-point tries across 17 appearances during the 2023 campaign.

For a second straight season, Koo went exactly 32-for-37 on field-goal tries. In the previous two campaigns, he went 27-for-29 and 37-for-39, respectively, and the biggest difference between the separate two-year stretches is his efficiency from beyond 50 yards. In 2020 and 2021, Koo went 12-for-13 from 50-plus, but he's made just 10 of his last 17 attempts from that distance. Koo's long-range accuracy was never his strong suit, but it's disappointing to see him getting worse in that department -- 3-for-6 in 2023 after 7-for-11 in 2022. Despite the concerns, Koo is still one of the most reliable kickers from inside 50 yards and is under contract through the 2026 campaign. He could see a boost in fantasy value if the Falcons' offense can take a step forward with a new head coach in 2024.