Koo made both of his field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try during Sunday's 13-8 win over the Jets.

Koo sank multiple field goals for the seventh time this season and continued his perfect streak. He hasn't missed a kick since Week 3, totaling 17 made FGs and 14 PATs during that stretch. Koo has made 96 percent of his field-goal attempts this season, which would be a career-high mark for a guy who's already considered one of the most consistent kickers in the NFL.