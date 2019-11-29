Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Still locked in as kicker
Coach Dan Quinn said Friday that Koo will remain the Falcons' kicker, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Koo has missed three combined field-goal and extra-point tries over the last three contests, but he redeemed himself in some capacity by converting two onside kicks during Thursday's loss to the Saints. While the 25-year-old looks like he'll remain on the roster through the Week 14 game with the Panthers, he'll need to improve his accuracy to keep his spot for the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Two onside kicks prove insufficient•
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Perfect during Week 12 loss•
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Scores 11 points in Week 11 win•
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Comes through in team debut•
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Finds home in Atlanta•
-
Younghoe Koo: Cut from practice squad•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Start Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Week 13 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 13 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 13 WR Preview: The T.Y. gap
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 13, including...