Coach Dan Quinn said Friday that Koo will remain the Falcons' kicker, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Koo has missed three combined field-goal and extra-point tries over the last three contests, but he redeemed himself in some capacity by converting two onside kicks during Thursday's loss to the Saints. While the 25-year-old looks like he'll remain on the roster through the Week 14 game with the Panthers, he'll need to improve his accuracy to keep his spot for the remainder of the season.

