Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Still locked in as starter
Coach Dan Quinn said Friday that he has no plans to make a kicker change, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Koo has missed three combined field-goal and extra-point tries over the last three contests, but he redeemed himself in some capacity by converting two onside kicks during Thursday's divisional loss to the Saints. The 25-year-old still appears secure in his tenure as Atlanta's starting kicker, but he could be on thin ice if inaccuracy proves a recurring issue.
