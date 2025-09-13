Koo didn't travel with the team and won't play in Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Parker Romo -- who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday -- will be the Falcons' starting kicker. Koo missed a 44-yard field-goal attempt late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers. His struggles date back to last season when he connected on just 73.5 percent of his field-goal tries after hitting at least 86 percent in each of the previous five seasons.