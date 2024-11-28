Koo (hip) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's injury report, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.
Koo wasn't on Wednesday's injury report, indicating that the hip issue is a new one. The Falcons do not currently have a placekicker on the practice squad, but if one is signed, that would indicate that Koo is in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Chargers.
