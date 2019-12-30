Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Wraps up 2019 with stellar showing
Koo went 5-for-5 on field-goal attempts, while sinking his lone point-after try during Sunday's 28-22 overtime win against the Buccaneers.
Across eight games as Atlanta's place kicker, Koo established a proficient 88.5 percent conversion rate on field goals as well as a 15-for-16 mark on PATs. Koo got off to a shaky start to his Falcons career by missing three of his first 12 tries from the field, but he steadied out and was able to convert on 14 consecutive kicks to close out 2019. In addition to his improved accuracy, Koo also provided the unique benefit of being an effective onside kicker, successfully converting two onside kicks this season while having another two offset by penalty. Koo's contract expires over the offseason, but with a lack of reliable kicking options across the NFL, Koo may be brought back for the sixth year of the Dan Quinn era.
