Falcons' Yurik Bethune: Signs with Falcons

Bethune officially signed a contract with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Bethune signs from Alabama A&M after having notched 50 tackles and 9.5 sacks in 2018. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound linebacker would provide valuable depth in the Falcons' 4-3 scheme if he's able to make the roster.