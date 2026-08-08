Falcons' Zach Harrison: Activated from NFI list

The Falcons activated Harrison (undisclosed) from the active/non-football injury list Friday, William McFadden of the team's official site reports.

The move comes after Harrison passed his physical Friday, putting him on track to participate in Saturday's training camp practice. The 2023 third-rounder was limited to seven regular-season games last year due to a knee injury and ended the 2025 campaign on injured reserve. Harrison is expected to start opposite Brandon Dorlus at defensive end, with Chris Williams and LaCale London working in rotation.