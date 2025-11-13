default-cbs-image
Harrison (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Harrison returned from a two-game absence caused by a knee injury in Sunday's loss to the Colts. His return to the injury report to begin the week is likely to manage his workload, though it will be worth monitoring his status in practice for the next two days.

