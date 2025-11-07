Harrison (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Harrison was able to log a full practice Friday, and the removal of his knee injury from the report signals he is ready to go for Sunday's contest in Berlin. Harrison missed the past two games due to a knee injury, but looks to be ready to rush the passer Sunday. The defensive end's Week 7 appearance against the 49ers led to four total tackles and a sack. His return to this Falcons defense will bolster an already strong pass rush for a tough matchup with a high AFC seed.