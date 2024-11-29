Harrison (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Harrison suffered a knee injury in the second half of the Falcons' Week 11 loss to the Broncos. Harrison took advantage of the additional rest courtesy of Atlanta's Week 12 bye, opening the week with consecutive limited practices before finishing strong with a full session Friday. Harrison has cracked 20 defensive snaps just once across 11 regular-season games, though he should see an increased snap count Sunday due to Ta'Quon Graham (pectoral) and Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle) both being on injured reserve.