Harrison (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Harrison downgraded from a limited practice session Thursday to a DNP on Friday, suggesting he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's matchup. The third-year pro from Ohio State has been productive when healthy, recording 22 total tackles, including 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles over seven appearances this season. If he misses his third game of the season in Week 11, expect LaCale London to play an expanded role on the Falcons' defensive line.