Harrison (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

The rookie out of Ohio State was able to return to the Falcons' Week 17 contest after exiting the game with a knee injury early on, and after a week of limited practice sessions, he's got a shot at suiting up Sunday. If Harrison is unable to go in Week 18, expect Albert Huggins to shoulder more work on Atlanta's defensive line.