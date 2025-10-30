Falcons' Zach Harrison: Doesn't practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harrison (knee) didn't participate in Atlanta's practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.
Harrison is still dealing with the knee injury that forced him to sit out the Week 8 loss to Miami. If the 24-year-old ends up missing his second straight game, Brandon Dorlus will likely start at defensive end once again during Sunday's matchup versus the Patriots.
More News
-
Falcons' Zach Harrison: Won't play Week 8•
-
Falcons' Zach Harrison: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Falcons' Zach Harrison: Limited in Thursday's practice•
-
Falcons' Zach Harrison: Dealing with knee issue•
-
Falcons' Zach Harrison: Logs sack in win•
-
Falcons' Zach Harrison: Positive primetime performance•