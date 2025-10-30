default-cbs-image
Harrison (knee) didn't participate in Atlanta's practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Harrison is still dealing with the knee injury that forced him to sit out the Week 8 loss to Miami. If the 24-year-old ends up missing his second straight game, Brandon Dorlus will likely start at defensive end once again during Sunday's matchup versus the Patriots.

