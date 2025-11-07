default-cbs-image
Harrison (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Harrison has missed Atlanta's past two games due to a knee issue. He promisingly logged a full practice Wednesday but was a limited participant one day later. Harrison's participation level Friday should help clarify his odds of returning to action Sunday in Berlin, Germany against Indianapolis.

