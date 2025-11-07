Falcons' Zach Harrison: Downgrades to limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harrison (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Harrison has missed Atlanta's past two games due to a knee issue. He promisingly logged a full practice Wednesday but was a limited participant one day later. Harrison's participation level Friday should help clarify his odds of returning to action Sunday in Berlin, Germany against Indianapolis.
More News
-
Falcons' Zach Harrison: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Zach Harrison: Won't play Sunday•
-
Falcons' Zach Harrison: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Zach Harrison: Won't play Week 8•
-
Falcons' Zach Harrison: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Falcons' Zach Harrison: Limited in Thursday's practice•