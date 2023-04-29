The Falcons selected Harrison in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 75th overall.

The Ohio State product gets to apprentice under veteran Calais Campbell on the edge in Atlanta. Harrison was a five-star recruit coming out of high school but didn't fully find his footing in Columbus until his junior season. He had 7.5 sacks over his final two seasons and added five forced fumbles in that span. A rangy prospect at 6-foot-5 with 36-inch arms, Harrison can use his long levers to move offensive linemen and can also knock down passes at the line. He will have a role early in his career with the Falcons.