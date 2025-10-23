Falcons' Zach Harrison: Limited in Thursday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harrison (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Harrison has opened the week with back-to-back limited practices, and he would likely avoid an injury designation for Week 8 against the Dolphins if he were to practice in full Friday. The 2023 third-rounder started in just one regular-season game across his first two years in the NFL, but he has started in each of the first six games of 2025 and has accumulated 17 tackles (eight solo), including 3.5 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble.
