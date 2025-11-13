Harrison (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the team's official website reports.

Harrison upgraded to limited participation Thursday after not practicing Wednesday. The injury appears to be connected with the same issue that kept him out in Weeks 8 and 9. However, after playing in Sunday's loss to the Colts and his progression in practice so far this week, his reappearance on the injury report could be due to workload management. With another limited participation or full practice Friday, the 24-year-old should have a chance to play Sunday against the Panthers.