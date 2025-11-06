Falcons' Zach Harrison: Logs full practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harrison (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.
A knee injury prevented Harrison from playing in the Falcons' last two games, but his ability to practice in full Wednesday indicates that he is on track to return against the Colts on Sunday. Harrison's return would mean less defensive snaps available for the likes of Brandon Dorlus, LaCale London (shoulder) and Sam Roberts.