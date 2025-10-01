Falcons' Zach Harrison: Logs sack in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harrison tallied one solo tackle, including 1.0 sacks, during Atlanta's win Sunday versus Washington.
Harrison recorded the team's only sack of Marcus Mariota in the win. The 24-year-old is now up to 2.5 sacks on the season, and he will look to keep up his high level of play during the Falcons' Week 6 matchup versus the Bills following their upcoming week off.
