Harrison (knee) finished 2023 with 33 tackles, three sacks and one pass defense in 16 appearances.

A rookie third-round pick, Harrison immediately carved out a rotational role, but he didn't make an impact as a pass rusher until later in the season, recording three total sacks in Weeks 15 and 16. The youngster missed Week 18 due to a knee injury he sustained in Week 17. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but he returned and finished the Week 17 loss to the Bears and was a limited participant during Week 18 prep, suggesting the knee injury won't impact his offseason. Given the flashes he showed in 2023, Harrison could earn an increased workload in Year 2.