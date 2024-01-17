Watch Now:

Harrison (knee) finished 2023 with 33 tackles, three sacks and one pass defense in 16 appearances.

A rookie third-round pick, Harrison immediately carved out a rotational role, but he didn't make an impact as a pass rusher until later in the season, recording three total sacks in Weeks 15 and 16. The youngster missed Week 18 due to a knee injury he sustained in Week 17. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but he returned and finished the Week 17 loss to the Bears and was a limited participant during Week 18 prep, suggesting the knee injury won't impact his offseason. Given the flashes he showed in 2023, Harrison could earn an increased workload in Year 2.

More News