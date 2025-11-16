default-cbs-image
Harrison (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Harrison was unable to practice Friday, and the third-year pro will be sidelined for the third time in four games due to a knee injury. His absence opens the door for LaCale London or Brandon Dorlus to move up into a starting role at defensive end opposite David Onyemata. Harrison's next opportunity to play is Week 12 against the Saints on Sunday, Nov. 23.

