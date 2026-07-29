Falcons' Zach Harrison: Opening camp on active/NFI

The Falcons placed Harrison (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury list Wednesday.

Harrison suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7 of last season but participated in the offseason program, so it's unclear if his placement on the NFI list is related to that issue. After logging 22 tackles (nine solo), including 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles across 57 percent of the defensive snaps when healthy last season, Harrison is expected to be a key member of the Falcons' defensive line rotation in 2026.