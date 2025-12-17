Harrison (knee) won't return this season, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Harrison was placed on the injured reserve list in late November due to a knee issue likely sustained in the Week 7 loss to the 49ers. He played in just seven games this season, recording 22 total tackles, including 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defensed. LaCale London will likely remain one of the Falcons' top defensive ends while Harrison is sidelined for the remainder of the season.