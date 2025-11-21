Harrison (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

The Ohio State product didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and will now be sidelined for the fourth time in the Falcons' last five games on Sunday. Harrison has appeared in seven games this season, recording 22 total tackles, including 4.5 sacks, and one pass defensed. Expect Brandon Dorlus to have an expanded role on Atlanta's defense while Harrison remains sidelined in Week 12.