Falcons' Zach Harrison: Positive primetime performance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harrison posted five tackles (two solo), including 1.5 sacks, and forced a fumble during Sunday's 22-6 win over the Vikings.
After operating as a rotational option through his first two seasons, Harrison has carved out a more consistent role in 2025, playing at least 55 percent of Atlanta's defensive snaps in each of the first two weeks. He totaled only 4.0 sacks in 33 games over his first two seasons, so his splash plays Sunday were surprising. Harrison's strip-sack of Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy on the first play of the fourth quarter was the turning point for the Falcons.
More News
-
Falcons' Zach Harrison: Role cut down in 2024•
-
Falcons' Zach Harrison: Cleared to play against Bolts•
-
Falcons' Zach Harrison: Done early Sunday with knee injury•
-
Falcons' Zach Harrison: Healthy off knee injury•
-
Falcons' Zach Harrison: Makes impact as rookie•
-
Falcons' Zach Harrison: Missing Week 18•