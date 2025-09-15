Harrison posted five tackles (two solo), including 1.5 sacks, and forced a fumble during Sunday's 22-6 win over the Vikings.

After operating as a rotational option through his first two seasons, Harrison has carved out a more consistent role in 2025, playing at least 55 percent of Atlanta's defensive snaps in each of the first two weeks. He totaled only 4.0 sacks in 33 games over his first two seasons, so his splash plays Sunday were surprising. Harrison's strip-sack of Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy on the first play of the fourth quarter was the turning point for the Falcons.