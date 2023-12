Harrison recorded three tackles (three solo), with two sacks, and a pass reflection in Atlanta's 29-10 win Sunday versus Indianapolis.

Harrison had his best game of the season as he managed to sack Gardner Minshew a career-best two times. Through 15 games played this season, the rookie third-round pick has racked up 29 tackles (14 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and will look to add to his totals next week versus the Bears.