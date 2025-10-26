Falcons' Zach Harrison: Won't play Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harrison (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
A knee injury sustained in Week 7 against the 49ers limited Harrison's practice participation all week, but he has been cleared to play against Miami after going through pregame warmups. The 2023 third-rounder has recorded at least 1.0 sacks in three of his last five games, and that pass-rushing ability will need to be made up by Brandon Dorlus and Ta'Quon Graham.
