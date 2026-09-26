Branch caught one pass on two targets for seven yards while logging an 18-yard punt return and a 22-yard kickoff return during the Falcons' 35-14 win over the Packers on Thursday.

The rookie third-rounder has contributed on both special teams as a returner and on offense as a rotational pass catcher. He's up to three catches (on four targets) for 21 yards and 110 return yards through three regular-season games. His involvement on offense hasn't been as high as other rookie wide receivers, but the Falcons appear committed to using Branch in multiple ways to utilize his speed and explosiveness.