Branch (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

After being sidelined for the Falcons' previous two games, Branch isn't yet back to full health coming out of a Week 11 bye. The Falcons will see what, if anything, Branch is able to do at practices Thursday and Friday before deciding whether he'll carry a designation into Sunday's game against the Vikings. The rookie third-round pick out of Georgia has been a regular presence on the Falcons' return units but hasn't seen much involvement on offense when healthy; he's recorded 10 catches for 64 yards on 12 targets through his first eight NFL appearances.