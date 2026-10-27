Branch brought in one of two targets for nine yards, logged an eight-yard carry and returned his lone kickoff for 61 yards during the Falcons' 29-20 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Branch saw minimal usage offensively, but he made an impact early with a 61-yard kickoff return early in the first quarter, with the Falcons' offense converting that opportunity into a 39-yard field goal five plays later. It was a solid bounce back from his Week 6 performance against the Chicago, when he lost two fumbles. The rookie third-rounder has a 10-64-0 receiving line on 12 targets through seven regular-season games, and Branch's role will continue to be a complementary one while he's situated behind Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson in the pecking order. The Falcons will hit the road for Week 8 against the Buccaneers on Nov. 1.