Branch (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest at Pittsburgh, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Branch opened Week 1 prep with back-to-back limited sessions due to a hamstring injury, but a full session Friday has him in the clear to make his pro debut this weekend. It's unclear what kind of role can be expected of the rookie third-round pick on offense as he jostles for snaps behind position mates Drake London, Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus, but Branch at least should get on the field as a punt returner.