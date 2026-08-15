Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Falcons' Zachariah Branch: Involved on offense and special teams

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Branch caught two of four targets for six yards and added a three-yard run in Friday's 27-7 preseason loss to the Broncos. He also had a six-yard punt return.

Branch didn't gain much yardage in his NFL debut, but the Falcons made a concerted effort to get the ball into his hands. The speedy Branch is expected to work as a return man on special teams for the Falcons in addition to contributing on offense, where he's battling Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus for depth-chart slotting at wide receiver behind Drake London. Branch will look to strengthen his case for regular-season playing time in Atlanta's second preseason game against the Colts on Aug. 22.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!