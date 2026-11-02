Coach Kevin Stefanski noted Monday that Branch (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Bengals, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

The same applies to LB Samson Ebukam, with Josh Kendall of The Athletic relaying via Stefanski that either or both of the injured players could face multi-game absences. Through eight games thus far, Branch has caught 10 of his 12 targets for 64 yards. In the 2026 third-rounder's looming absence, Drake London, Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus will continue to lead Atlanta's WR corps, with Chris Blair in reserve.