Branch (hamstring) remained limited at practice Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Branch has been a limited participant in consecutive practices to kick off Week 1 prep, but the rookie third-round pick still has a chance to avoid an injury designation if he can upgrade to full practice participation Friday as he looks to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Steelers. Branch is expected to fill a reserve role at wide receiver to begin his career, but he's penciled in as Atlanta's primary punt returner.